GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru resident wins ₹20,000 in consumer court after Mutual Fund Company delayed providing his account statement

Mr. Ramesh had invested in one of UTI Mutual Fund’s schemes since February 2012 and had not redeemed any units

February 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
This delay was recognised by the Court as deficiency of service on the Company’s part.

This delay was recognised by the Court as deficiency of service on the Company’s part. | Photo Credit: lakshmiprasad S

S.R. Ramesh, a resident of Bengaluru, recently won a case in the consumer courts in the City against a well-known mutual fund company, UTI Mutual Fund. The Court ordered that the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of UTI Mutual Fund should pay the man a compensation of ₹20,000 for deficiency of service. 

Mr. Ramesh had invested in one of UTI Mutual Fund’s schemes since February 2012 and had not redeemed any units. By February 2023, Mr. Ramesh’s folio had 56,454 units worth ₹18,75,781. However, when he sent a mail to the company for a detailed account statement on April 2, 2023, he alleged that the company had replied a day later that he had zero value.  

Clarification sought

Shocked by this, he sent a mail on the same day to UTI Mutual Fund asking them for a clarification and immediate reply. Upon receiving no immediate reply Mr Ramesh went on to lodge complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Chairman and MD of UTI Mutual Fund Company. The reply came only after 45 days showing that his balance was intact. 

This delay was recognised by the Court as defeciency of service on the Company’s part and also said in the order that while the contention of Mr. Ramesh about receiving a mail showing his balance as zero was not genuine, not sending his correct account statement and showing negligence and carelessness was nothing but deficiency of service on the Opposite Party’s part.  

Argued his own case

Hence, the Court directed the Opposite Party to pay a compensation of ₹15,000 to the complainant and ₹5,000 as cost of litigation. Mr. Ramesh, who argued his own case, said, “Normally, the replies for such enquiries come within two to three days. In this case, I did not recieve it for 45 days and hence, the Court recognised it as deficiency of service.” 

Related Topics

mutual funds / finance (general) / personal finance / public finance / Money & Investing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.