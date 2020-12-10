Bengaluru resident murdered at farmhouse

Hassan

10 December 2020 17:32 IST

A resident of Bengaluru was found murdered at his farmhouse at Kamarahalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk on Wednesday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Lingaraju D., 43, who was into real estate business in Bengaluru.

Lingaraju had been residing at his farmhouse with his family since February this year to avoid COVID-19 infection. Recently his wife and children had returned to Bengaluru.

Unknown people barged into his house on Tuesday night and attacked him with lethal weapons. Based on his nephew Sudarshan’s statement Hirisave police have registered a case.

The police have suspected it to be a case of personal enmity. The accused have taken away the DVR of CCTV cameras. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and others visited the spot.