Bengaluru: Researchers develop piezoelectric polymer nanocomposite for for energy harvesting

Published - September 02, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers from the Bengaluru-based Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), in collaboration with scientists from the National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), have developed a new piezoelectric polymer nanocomposite material that can be useful for pressure sensing and energy harvesting applications.

This development was based on the finding that metal oxide nanomaterials with appropriate crystal structure and surface properties when used as fillers in a polymer composite lead to a significant enhancement in the piezoelectric response.

“In today’s world, energy creation and harvesting from readily available sources is crucial. Mechanical energy is a plentiful and easily accessible source that can be transformed to electrical energy through a variety of techniques, including contact electrification/triboelectric effect and piezoelectric effect. Flexible, portable, sustainable, and wearable sensors and energy harvesting devices are critical nowadays. Polymers and nanoparticles play a major role in present flexible electronic systems,” said the Department of Science and Technology.

The researchers synthesized two zirconia-based metal-organic frameworks (UiO-66 and UiO-67), which were converted to zirconia nanoparticles with exquisite control over their crystallographic phases namely monoclinic and tetragonal phases.

Polymer nanocomposite with monoclinic zirconia nanoparticles produced from UiO-66 outperformed other derivatives and had greater piezoelectric output performance than pure polymer.

Furthermore, a laboratory-scale demonstration of a wireless, Bluetooth-based security alert system supported by an Android application was carried out using the fabricated prototype as an energy-generating and security alert pavement unit.

