Bengaluru region records second highest pass percentage in CBSE-2023 result

May 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The results of class X and XII of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were announced on Friday and the Bengaluru region secured the second place with a region-wise pass percentage of 98.64 in class XII and 99.18 in class X exams. Many students of Bengaluru schools achieved 100% results.

This year too, Trivandrum stood first in the list with a pass percentage of 99.91 in class X and class XII. Bengaluru region came second, followed by Chennai region in the third place with 99.14% pass percentage in class X and 97.40% in class XII.

Compared to the previous year, class XII pass percentage increased by 0.48 in the Bengaluru region this year. At the same time, class X results dipped by 0.04%. Last year, it was 98.16% and 99.22%, respectively, in class XII and class X result.

Compare to last year, class XII result has been dip by 5.38% across the nation this year. Overall passing percentage of this year is 87.33, however it was 92.71% last year. Among 16,60,511 students appeared to the examination, a total of 14,50,174 students have passed.

Girls outperformed boys yet again by 6.01%, while transgender persons stole the show with 60 pass percentage. Girls had a pass percentage of 90.68, while boys recorded 84.67%

Class X, result also dip by 1.28%, compare to previous year. Overall passing percentage of this year is 93.12, however it was 94.40% last year. Among 21,65,805 students appeared to the examination, a total of 20,16,779 students have passed

Class X, girls have done better than boys by 1.98%, while transgenders passed with 90% of the result. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.25, while boys recorded 92.27%.

The CBSE-2023 examinations were conducted after a gap of three years in a normal and well planned manner with the commendable contribution of all the stake holders. The result documents have been provided to the students in their DigiLockers for which 6 digit security PIN has been provided for each candidates in advance to the schools.

TOPPER PROFILES

Sanath Koundilia, BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, State topper in class X result with 99.5%

Sanath wants to pursue research in the field of applied mathematics. “My parents are from Mysuru and both are software professionals in multinational organisations. My parents, grandparents, and school teachers are my true motivation and with their blessings, I didn’t face any issue while studying. I love mathematics and I would like to take up engineering and do research in applied mathematics,” he said.

Aditya Vivek Gulavani, class XII topper in commerce stream, 99.2%

Aditya plans to pursue B.Com Honours degree and is preparing for CUET. He wants to become an investment banker. He credits studying for four hours a day two months before the exam and admits that he studied for eight hours a few days before the exam. “I faced anxiety during the course of study as I shifted from IGCSE Board to CBSE Board. I like investing in stock market and my inspiration is entrepreneurs Warren Buffet and Dhirubhai Ambani,” he said.

Anantharaman Subramanyam Iyer, NPS-HSR, 98.4%, topper in science stream

Anantharaman wants to pursue computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology. “With entrance exams for almost everything these days, its important to not get caught up in simply trying to ace them and it is also important to understand the subject outside the examination perspective,” he said.

Susmit Roy, NPS-Rajajinagar, 98.4%, topper in science stream

Coming from a family that leans towards scientific research, Susmit Roy wants to become a scientist just like his father. He wishes to pursue B.Sc at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and at the same time, he is also preparing to crack JEE advance exam. “NCERT textbooks and solving model question papers made it easy to score well. I was inspired by the works of Swami Vivekananda and Richard Feynman,” he said.

Soumya Ramaiaya, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru-East, 98%, topper in Humanities

“I am pursuing psychology and hope to become a successful forensic psychologist. I am planning to pursue higher education abroad. I did not have a set timetable or concrete hours of study. My method of studying was lenient, but I was always on schedule. For me, studying everyday was a leisure activity; I know it’s kind of amusing to say that,” said Soumya.

Diya Srinivasan, NPS-HSR, 98%, topper in Humanities

“I wish to pursue economics,” said Diya. When asked about her preparations for the exam, she said: “I don’t study based on the measure of time. I give myself goals that I wish to accomplish by the end of the day. These goals are a number of topics I want to have studied by the end of the day. My teachers mainly helped me push myself to realise higher potentials. They were constantly encouraging and supportive.”