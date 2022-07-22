Bengaluru region records second highest pass percentage in both CBSE Class X and XII results

The region saw a pass percentage of 98.16% in the Class XII results and 99.22% in the Class X results

The Bengaluru region secured the second place in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results with a region-wise pass percentage of 98.16%. The CBSE on Friday announced the Class XII results with an overall pass percentage of 92.71%.

Trivandrum region stood first in the list with a pass percentage of 98.83%. Bengaluru region came second, followed by Chennai region in the third place with 97.79%.

Girls outperformed boys yet again by 3.29%, while transgender persons stole the show with 100% pass percentage. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys recorded 91.25%.

A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for the examination across the nation of which 13,30,662 (92.7%) students have passed the exam. A total of 33,432 students or 2.2% students scored more than 95% and 1,34,797 or 9.39% of total candidates scored more than 90%.

Change in exam pattern

This year, the board had gone in for a change in exam pattern and had conducted Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

The Term 1 exam, held from November 16, 2021 to December 30, 2021, was a 90 minute objective type paper. Students took up the two and a half hour long paper at the end of Term 2, from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022, for the rest of the syllabus. The board had also rationalised the syllabus by 30%, owing to the pandemic and the delay in the start of in-person classes in many states.

Along with the declaration of the results, the board announced on Friday that 30% weightage had been given for the Term 1 paper and 70% weightage for the Term 2 paper. Practicals, however, have been given equal weightage in both terms.

Bengaluru schools students have performed well and many schools have achieved 100% results. Two Class XII students have scored 498/500 in science stream. Vyaas Ramasubramanian of Narayana E-Techno School, Thubarahalli, and Nikita Kiran from National Public School, Koramangala, both emerged as top scorers of the State in the science stream.

Some students secured 99% marks. Edward Nathan Varghese from Delhi Public School East (DPS) from the Science stream, Nikhil Kamra, National Public School (NPS), Indiranagar from Commerce stream, Tanya Sudheer of CMR National Public School, HRBR Layout and Cyril Jonathan Clement of DPS East in Humanities secured 495/500.’

Vyaas Ramasubramanian told The Hindu, “I ensured that I had gone through the NCRT text completely so that I don’t miss out any of the lessons. I followed a simple strategy of revising the concepts and completing the tests on time. My parents and teachers helped me a lot. I want to become a doctor.’’ He also advised his juniors to not take too much stress.

Nikita Kiran said, “I am happy with this result. My parents are software engineers and I also want to become a computer engineer. I aim to join IISc or IIIT in Bengaluru.”

Cyril Jonathan Clement said, “I have secured an admission in University of Washington, Seattle, to pursue political science and environment studies. I am very ambitious about the environment and I want to invest my talents in developing the environment and serving society.”

CBSE Class X result

Bengaluru region performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results and secured the second place with a pass percentage of 99.22%.

The overall pass percentage for Class X recorded is 94.4%, with Trivandrum on top with 99.68%. Chennai came third with 98.97%. This year, of the 21,09,208 candidates registered for Class X exams, 20,93,978 appeared and 19,76,668 managed to clear the same.

Anika U. Bhat from National Public School (NPS), Rajajinagar scored 497/500. She scored 100 marks in Sanskrit, Science, Maths and Social Science and 97 in English with total percentile of 99.4. Venya Velmurugan from Delhi Public School (DPS-East) got 496/500 (99.2%) and Ranjani Aiyyar from NPS, Indiranagar scored 99% of marks.

This year girls have done better than boys by 1.41% and trend of girls outshining boys has continued this year too. In Class X, 95.21% girls sailed through the exams while the percentage of boys passing is 93.8. Transgenders achieved a 90% result this year.

Speaking about the result, Anika U. Bhat told The Hindu, “I was a bit upset over losing three marks, but then I was very happy to see full marks in all other subjects. I am planning to go ahead with Computer Science.”

Venya Velmurugan, said, “I am interested in Robotics Engineering. So, I want to crack the JEE. As the future is all about Artificial Intelligence (AI), I would like play an important role to contribute to the world of robotics.”