Bengaluru records third suspected dengue death

The city has recorded the third suspected dengue death, even as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is conducting an audit to corroborate if the patient’s death was due to dengue. If confirmed, the death toll due for dengue in the city touches three.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor said: “Around two days ago, a 23-year-man died of suspected dengue and we have to now conduct the audit to confirm the same.”

He said the audit on the second suspect death has now confirmed that the 11-year-old child succumbed to dengue.