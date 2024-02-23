GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru records hottest February day for this year 

February 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The last few days, residents of Bengaluru have been complaining about the sweltering heat as mercury level climbs in the city. On Friday, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature in the month so far with 34.5 degree Celsius. 

Even on February 9 this year, the temperature had touched 34.2 degree Celsius. However, the all-time high for maximum temperature (35.9 degrees) in Bengaluru was recorded on February 17, 2005. “There were also three other occasions when the temperature was above 35 degree Celsius,” said A. Prasad, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru. 

The weatherman said that it is not likely for the record of 35.9 degrees to be beaten this year. Further, as El Nino has begun to decline, it is also going to have a good impact on Indian monsoon, Mr. Prasad said.  

