GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru records 11% deficiency in rainfall, experts call for early contingency measures ahead of summer

The demand for Cauvery river water supply in Bengaluru is 45% and the rest are dependent on borewell

Published - October 04, 2024 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Cauvery river in full flow at Snanada Ghatta in Srirangapatna.

Cauvery river in full flow at Snanada Ghatta in Srirangapatna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

As Bengaluru recorded an 11% deficiency in rainfall between June and September, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fears over the availability of water to the city have risen. Experts say unless the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engages in early measures to save ground water, the next summer could be a repeat of this year.

The BWSSB, however, says that it has successfully carried out rainwater harvesting in many pockets which would help protect water table. 

Warning in summer

In summer 2024, the BWSSB issued orders banning usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and violations were dealt with hefty fines. The board also barred digging of borewells. This rule under the BWSSB Act applies all round the year, but was not being implemented.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The demand for Cauvery water in Bengaluru is 45% and the rest are dependent on borewells. The board has implemented several water harvesting schemes to protect the water table. But the status of groundwater in summer will be known only then,” he said. 

Ramprasad, lake activist, contested that the shortage in rain and poor implementation of rainwater harvesting could result in water stress for another summer. “The BWSSB has to start acting from November with the reintroduction stringent norms. The BWSSB should ban usage of borewell water or potable water for construction purposes. For construction, treated water should be made available. On the outskirts of Bengaluru also, this rule should be implemented as during the peak crisis, water is supplied by tankers from Anekal, Hoskote, Ramanagara, etc.,” he said. 

Measures needed

Water conservationist S. Vishwanath said three measures need to be taken: community involvement in rainwater harvesting, providing water connection to every household in 110 villages and filling up the lakes.

Meanwhile, BWSSB is hoping that after implementing Cauvery Stage V – the piped water project to supply water to 110 villages – several houses will be covered, reducing the dependence on groundwater. But, BWSSB has so far connected 55,000 homes with the pipeline, while 3 lakh houses still have no water connection. The BWSSB says it is campaigning in the villages encouraging the citizens to avail connections paying the stipulated fee. 

Published - October 04, 2024 12:58 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / rains / weather / water / water (natural resource) / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.