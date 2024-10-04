Bengaluru records 11% deficiency in rainfall, experts call for early contingency measures ahead of summer

As Bengaluru recorded an 11% deficiency in rainfall between June and September, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fears over the availability of water to the city have risen. Experts say unless the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engages in early measures to save ground water, the next summer could be a repeat of this year.

The BWSSB, however, says that it has successfully carried out rainwater harvesting in many pockets which would help protect water table.

Warning in summer

In summer 2024, the BWSSB issued orders banning usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and violations were dealt with hefty fines. The board also barred digging of borewells. This rule under the BWSSB Act applies all round the year, but was not being implemented.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The demand for Cauvery water in Bengaluru is 45% and the rest are dependent on borewells. The board has implemented several water harvesting schemes to protect the water table. But the status of groundwater in summer will be known only then,” he said.

Ramprasad, lake activist, contested that the shortage in rain and poor implementation of rainwater harvesting could result in water stress for another summer. “The BWSSB has to start acting from November with the reintroduction stringent norms. The BWSSB should ban usage of borewell water or potable water for construction purposes. For construction, treated water should be made available. On the outskirts of Bengaluru also, this rule should be implemented as during the peak crisis, water is supplied by tankers from Anekal, Hoskote, Ramanagara, etc.,” he said.

Measures needed

Water conservationist S. Vishwanath said three measures need to be taken: community involvement in rainwater harvesting, providing water connection to every household in 110 villages and filling up the lakes.

Meanwhile, BWSSB is hoping that after implementing Cauvery Stage V – the piped water project to supply water to 110 villages – several houses will be covered, reducing the dependence on groundwater. But, BWSSB has so far connected 55,000 homes with the pipeline, while 3 lakh houses still have no water connection. The BWSSB says it is campaigning in the villages encouraging the citizens to avail connections paying the stipulated fee.