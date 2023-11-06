HamberMenu
Bengaluru receives moderate rainfall

November 06, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city received moderate rainfall on Monday (Oct 6). According to the India Meteorological Department’s observation data recorded at 6 p.m., Bengaluru city received 0.4 mm rainfall, and HAL airport trace rainfall.

The IMD forecast for the 36 hours is generally a cloudy sky. One or two spells of rain/thundershowers, heavy at times, is very likely towards evening or night.

Mist is likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

