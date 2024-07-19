ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru ranked second in implementing street vendors’ scheme 

Published - July 19, 2024 01:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru has been ranked second in India after Delhi in supporting street vendors under the PM (SVANidhi) programme rolled out by the Union government. 

The scheme was rolled out after the pandemic, when street vendors were severely hit. Under the scheme, vendors are provided unsecured loans of ₹10,000 to begin with.  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has provided financial help to a maximum number of vendors after Delhi, besides rehabilitating them from non-vending areas. The Centre on Thursday presented award to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath for the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US