Bengaluru ranked second in implementing street vendors’ scheme 

Published - July 19, 2024 01:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

Bengaluru has been ranked second in India after Delhi in supporting street vendors under the PM (SVANidhi) programme rolled out by the Union government. 

The scheme was rolled out after the pandemic, when street vendors were severely hit. Under the scheme, vendors are provided unsecured loans of ₹10,000 to begin with.  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has provided financial help to a maximum number of vendors after Delhi, besides rehabilitating them from non-vending areas. The Centre on Thursday presented award to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath for the same.

