ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast | ‘Is it not failure of NIA, IB, RAW?’ says CM Siddaramaiah

March 03, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had taken the incident seriously and the investigation had been handed over to the special crime branch

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, on March 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking exception to BJP leaders’ comments on the explosion in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked if it was not the failure of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Answering a question during an interaction with presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on March 3, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had taken the incident seriously. The investigation had been handed over to the special crime branch (CCB). “Nobody should do politics over the incident. Who was in power when a blast occurred in Mangaluru? Who was in power when there was a blast near the BJP office in Malleshwaram? There were four such blasts during the BJP rule,” he said. “‘Is it not failure of NIA, IB, RAW?” he said, adding “Under whose control are these agencies?” .

Also read | The Rameshwaram Cafe: One of Bengaluru’s most popular eateries  

Asked if the investigation would be handed over to the NIA, the CM said the State Government handed over the case to the CCB. They had begun the investigation. “If handing over to NIA is necessary, we will see,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the increase in KFD cases in Chikkamagaluru, the CM said he would discuss the issue with the Minister for Health and senior officers of the department.

The CM visited Chikkamagaluru to address a meeting of beneficiaries of the government’s guarantee schemes and attend the marriage of MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda’s daughter.

ALSO READ
Police analysing CCTV footage to zero in on suspect who planted bomb
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US