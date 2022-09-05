Bengaluru rains | Power station waterlogged in Kadubeesanahalli

Two transformers and 15 electrical poles have also been damaged so far

The heavy downpour on Sunday night has led to many electrical damages in the city, causing power interruptions, especially in areas near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Image for representation purposes | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The heavy downpour on Sunday night has led to many electrical damages in the city, causing power interruptions, especially in areas near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

According to reports from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), a power station at Kadubeesanahalli has been shut down due to waterlogging, while a couple of transformers at other places gave out. Around 15 electrical poles have broken down as trees fell down on them.

“Our station in Kadubeesanahalli has been severely waterlogged as there was an overflow from the BWSSB sewage plant next to it. The station has been turned off since 4 am and the electricity supply has been affected in the nearby areas. We cannot restart the station until water recedes. Work has been going on to restore power,” said S.R. Nagaraj, General Manager (Customer Relations), Bescom.

Rain cripples Bengaluru again Many major roads in the city were inundated including Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Balagere road, Sarjapura, Malleswaram, Mekhri circle, Koramangala, according to the traffic police. | Video Credit: Sudhakara Jain & Special Arrangement

He further said that at Jayadeva power station, a transformer tripped causing a few hours of interruption, but it will be fixed before noon while some parts of Hoskote suffered four hours of power interruption due to the tripping of transformer in a station. “At around four locations in Bengaluru, around three electrical poles were damaged as branches of trees fell down on them,” Mr. Nagaraj said.

A lot of electrical damages were reported in August as a total of 1,823 electrical poles and 174 transformers were damaged. On August 30, when heavy rains had lashed the city, 287 trees/branches had fallen on electrical lines and 13 transformers were damaged.