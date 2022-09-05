Bengaluru rains live | Flooded roads and homes leave citizens adrift

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning, predicting heavy rains in the city till September 9

Roads submerged at Sai Layout in Hennur in Bengaluru after heavy overnight rains lashed the city on September 5, 2022 wreaking havoc on the lives of citizens. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fire fighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Torrential overnight rains in Bengaluru yet again bared the flaws in the city’s civic infrastructure, with major arterial roads facing flood-like situations on September 5, throwing life out of gear for the second time in a week.

Traffic movement was crippled on ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli, HSR layout and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders and four-wheelers to pass through.

At 8 am on Monday, the highest quantum of rainfall [148.50mm] was recorded at Sampangiramanagar in East Bengaluru, according to the KSNDMC website, and 66.50 mm of rain was recorded in Bengaluru Urban

Major affected areas

Rainwater was more than three feet deep in the railway underbridges at Majestic, Okalipuram and Kasturinagar. The floodgates opened into shopping streets such as Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, KG Road, and Shivajinagar.

Other affected areas due to rain include Whitefield, Gottigere, Bannerghatta Road, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwar Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Laggere, Nandini Layout, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, RT Nagar, Nagawara, Hennur, Banaswadi, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Deepanjali.

Kempegowda International Airport

Inclement weather conditions at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) disrupted several flight services. Six flights heading to Bengaluru from various destinations were diverted to Chennai Airport, including two international flights — an Air France flight incoming from Paris and another Lufthansa flight from Frankfur. Poor weather conditions also resulted in delayed departures. A total of nine flights, including six international flights, were delayed.

The airport received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30 p.m and 4.00 a.m. Air passengers complained about rainwater stagnating at vehicle parking areas outside the terminal.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururainspic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

Outer Ring Road

Outer Ring Road (#ORR) flooded due to Halanayakanahalli Lake breach after heavy #bengalururains near Bellandur on September 05, 2022. Video: @photomurali1pic.twitter.com/A0oY7IVUyS — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) September 5, 2022

The Outer Ring Road in Bellandur was severely flooded once again after the Halanayakanahalli Lake overflowed following heavy downpour despite the civic authorities taking up repair work on storm water drains (SWD) near RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur.

Traffic jams extended for up to 3 km due to heavy water logging. Local residents along with cab drivers and food delivery workers could be seen helping people cross the road with the help of a rope.

Sarjapura Road

Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapura Road, where an 86-year-old resident died of a heart attack after being unable to get medical attention during last week’s flood, was also inundated. Fire fighters could be seen evacuating citizens from the layout using life boats on Monday.

#bengalururains | An 86-year-old resident died of a heart attack at his house in Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapura Road after his family could not shift him to hospital immediately since the entire area was flooded following heavy rain.

📹 Murali Kumar Khttps://t.co/zGa0K2pzI1pic.twitter.com/bwVw9eCBi2 — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) September 5, 2022

IMD forecast

IMD issues yellow warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka.

The most affected areas are said to be Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. All commuters, especially those working in the IT corridor have been requested to avoid taking ORR.

Travel time has shot up by an average of 30% in bangalore and complaints of trees falling in the city. 2 cases have been reported at Adugodi, Koramangala, and another got uprooted in Devara Jeevanahalli.

all are requested to avoid routes which is affected due to rain.