Bengaluru rains: Intensity reduces, but rains to continue till October 20

While Bengaluru on Wednesday woke up to another rainy morning, as the northeast monsoon lashed the city for the second consecutive day, the intensity of rain had reduced significantly compared to the previous day.

However, people in places like Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu, and areas around Bellandur lake continued to struggle with the impact of flooding and inundation owing to Tuesday’s heavy rains.

Contrasting intensity

Bengaluru city received 6.8 mm rainfall, HAL airport received 5.1 mm rainfall, and the Kempegowda International Airport received 5.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. In contrast, Bengaluru city recorded 66.1 mm rainfall, HAL airport recorded 89.3 mm, and the Kempegowda International Airport recorded 9.7 mm rainfall for the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Varuna Mitra, the 24x7 help desk of KSNDMC, Nagapura ward received 10.50 mm rainfall, the highest recorded for the day.

C.S. Patil, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said the inference is that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 320 km east-southeast of Chennai is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of October 17.

“Under the influence of this system coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall on October 17. Thereafter, the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease over the State, but the spatial distribution of rainfall is very likely to continue upto October 20. Bengaluru city is very likely to experience moderate rainfall on October 17,” Mr. Patil said.

He added that on Wednesday, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall whereas north interior Karnataka experienced fairly widespread rainfall.

While the maximum and minimum temperature in Bengaluru city was 22.1°C and 19.6°C, respectively, on Wednesday. The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours states that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 23°C and 19°C, respectively.