Bengaluru rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging on roads

Bengaluru residents woke up to inundated roads on Saturday morning as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms pounded various parts of the city through the night.

Traffic movement was disrupted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway between Kengeri and Kumbalagodu after Kanmanike lake overflowed on Saturday morning. Traffic police officials said that hundreds of passengers travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru were stuck in traffic for more than four hours and now, the civic agencies are clearing the waterlogged road. The newly constructed toll booth at the Mysuru road expressway was also submerged after rains.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 21.1 mm of rainfall, while Bengaluru International Airport recorded 30.4 mm of rains and HAL Airport recorded 65.9 of rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The IMD on Saturday forecasted a generally cloudy sky. Few spells of light to moderate Rain or thundershowers are very likely in Bengaluru with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively for another 24 hours.

Bengaluru has so far received 184.4 mm of rainfall in August. Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP’s) control room did not receive many rain-related calls on Friday night and Saturday morning, except for flooded roads in Shanthinagar and Bilekahalli. Control room officials said one tree fall incident had been reported from Ejipura and there was no rain-related damage in the city.