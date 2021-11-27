Bengaluru-Pune National Highway blocked

Belagavi

27 November 2021 05:05 IST

Farmers blocked Bengaluru-Pune National Highway in Hire Bagewadi village, on Friday, demanding that the Karnataka State government also scrap the new farm laws, on the lines of the Union government.

They shouted slogans against the State government seeking amendments to the Land Reforms Act and introduction of new laws to regulate APMCs, contract farming and warehousing.

Welcomed

They said that they had welcomed the Prime Minister’s statement that the Centre would repeal the laws in the coming session.

“We want the State to do the same. We will continue agitating till it is done,” Sidagouda Modagi, president of Krishik Samaj said.

Taken into custody

The police took around 20 members of the Krishik Samaj and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha into custody and released them later.

Ayesha Sanadi, farmer’s leader was arrested when she tried to flog herself in front of the crowd. Women police personnel carried her away.