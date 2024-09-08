GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru public beats up hotel cook for misbehaving with woman, police file assault case against attackers

Police filed a case of assault against those who beat up the cook and not against him, as the victim has not turned up to lodge a complaint with the police.

Published - September 08, 2024 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the public thrashed a 33-year-old cook at a hotel after he, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to misbehave with a woman who was returning from a near-by shop in Bannerghatta, in Bengaluru on Saturday (September 8, 2024) night.

However, police have now filed a case of assault against those who beat him up and not against him, as the victim has not turned up to lodge a complaint with the police.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, was caught dragging a woman to an isolated place to allegedly sexually assault her in Kalkere colony. The accused disrobed the victim in the melee. Shocked, the victim raised an alarm for help prompting a few passers-by to rush to the spot. They caught the accused and thrashed him, before handing home over to the police.

Ravi Kumar was admitted to a private hospital and is recovering. Based on the medical report and his statement, Bannerghatta police have registered a case of assault against unknown people. Meanwhile, they are waiting for the victim to file a complaint of sexual assault to take further action against the cook.

