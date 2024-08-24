Bengaluru: PU dropout arrested for carjacking

The Doddaballapura rural police arrested a 24-year-old PU dropout for allegedly carjacking and robbing cash from the driver on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Mooid Khan, a resident of Jayanagar and son of a doctor, was allegedly addicted to drugs. He took to crime when the family members became strict in order to discipline him, a police officer said.

In order to arrange money, Mooid booked a cab on an app and took a ride to Nandi hills and on the way robbed the car and ₹19,000 cash from the driver at knife point. The accused took the car to a star hotel in Nandi hills and checked in to spend the money.

Based on the complaint filed by the driver, a team led by Inspector Sadiq Pasha tracked down the accused to the hotel and arrested him while he was enjoying a massage session.

The accused was booked under robbery and remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.