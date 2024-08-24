GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru: PU dropout arrested for carjacking

Published - August 24, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddaballapura rural police arrested a 24-year-old PU dropout for allegedly carjacking and robbing cash from the driver on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The accused, Mooid Khan, a resident of Jayanagar and son of a doctor, was allegedly addicted to drugs. He took to crime when the family members became strict in order to discipline him, a police officer said.

In order to arrange money, Mooid booked a cab on an app and took a ride to Nandi hills and on the way robbed the car and ₹19,000 cash from the driver at knife point. The accused took the car to a star hotel in Nandi hills and checked in to spend the money.

Based on the complaint filed by the driver, a team led by Inspector Sadiq Pasha tracked down the accused to the hotel and arrested him while he was enjoying a massage session.

The accused was booked under robbery and remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

