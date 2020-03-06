Bengaluru policemen sign up for personality development course

Bengaluru

06 March 2020 00:32 IST

In an effort to change the image of the Bengaluru police force and give it a more friendly neighbourhood appeal, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao launched a soft skills programme on Thursday. Police personnel across all divisions will attend the crash course in batches.

Nine professionals have been roped in to train the police and help them improve their image and the way they project themselves, said Tabarak Fathima, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pulakeshinagar, who is in charge of the programme. “There is a notion that policemen on the ground are always angry and grumpy. We have to change this, especially when they are interacting with people. No one should be scared to approach the police. Personnel will be trained to create a more positive atmosphere to extend cooperation and help when they are approached,” she said.

Training in body language communication skills and showing empathy towards children, women and people who are vulnerable are all part of the programme. There will be modules on time management and how to deal with stress and anger, as well as personal grooming. “The training aims to boost confidence among police personnel and make them proud to be part of the force,” Ms. Fathima added.

Advertising

Advertising

Sonal DCPs have been designated nodal officers.