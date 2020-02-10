Bengaluru police use sports to tackle unemployment and crime

In an economy where jobs are scarce and crime is on the rise, the police are stepping in to help unemployed youth.

The South Division police, which launched sports tournaments last Monday with the aim of reaching out to the underprivileged and more vulnerable members of society, has identified as many as 200 unemployed youth to help them get jobs as mechanics, mobile phone technicians and in security guard agencies.

Senior officials hope that this community initiative will serve the dual purpose of helping youth build their confidence and not get trapped in a life of crime. “It will also help us maintain law and order,” said a senior police official.

There are three steps under this initiative: building more trust in the police by organising cricket, kabaddi and other tournaments between police personnel and local youth, identifying their problems, providing them with vocational guidance or counselling, if required.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South Division ) said, “As part of the second step, we have identified as many as 200 youth who are unemployed and willing to work. Based on their educational qualifications and areas of interest, we are providing them with vocational training.”

She added that the South Division police have roped in the National Skill Development Corporation for this initiative.

“The list has been prepared and the initial work will start from Monday,” said DCP Sepat.

As part of the initiative, the police will identify budding habitual offenders and rope in experts to counsel them. They will be part of a mentorship programme under a senior police officer.

“It’s an ongoing process and such programmes are being conducted in other areas as well to identify unemployed youth who may otherwise get involved antisocial activities,” said a police official.