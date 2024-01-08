ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru: Police summon film stars for partying late night

January 08, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Subramanya Nagar police have issued notices to several Kannada film stars and others in connection with a late night party at Jetlag pub on Dr. Rajkumar road recently, which according to the police was not only in violation of the deadline but also led to ruckus in the middle of the night.

The local police, who are under fire for allowing the late night party, swung into action after City Police Commissioner pulled them up and directed them to take necessary action. Following this, the Subramanya Nagar police registered a case against the pub owner and manager charging them under the Excise Act and the Karnataka Police Act charging them for violating the deadline, while summoning the accused for questioning.

In continuation, the police have now summoned actors Darshan, Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh, and producer Rockline Venkatesh, and others for partying late. The actors were celebrating the success of the newly released Darshan-starrer Kaatera.

