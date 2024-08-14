Bengaluru police request IT companies to allow WFH to avoid traffic snarls on August 14

In order to tackle the possible holiday rush on Outer Ring Road, which could lead to chaos and congestion, Joint Commissioner of Traffic M.N. Anucheth on Tuesday (August 13) requested the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association to allow work from home option on Wednesday.

In a letter, he said a rush could be possible due to the long weekend coupled with predicted heavy rainfall. Similar letters were shared with ORRCA, WEPPIA, ELCITA and Manyata with a similar request.

“To minimize disruption and avoid undue delay, it is requested to bring to the notice of the members of the companies to consider allowing work from home for the employee on Wednesday,” the letter said. The measure, according to Mr. Anucheth, will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also ensure a smooth commute for all those who need to travel.

In June this year, the traffic police struggled for several hours on ORR due to continuous showers for at least two hours after vehicles from companies piled up on ORR soon after the heavy rain. The situation has worsened due to the ongoing metro construction that has blocked the service road. Flooding due to blocked shoulder drains continues to add to the chaos.

