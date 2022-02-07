Bengaluru police probing blackmail claim of MLA

Rajkumar Patil Telkur, MLA, Sedam

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 14:48 IST

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkar alleges conspiracy to scuttle his political growth

The Vidhana Soudha police questioned a few persons on February 6 in connection with a complaint of blackmail against the MLA of Sedam in north Karnataka.

Rajkumar Patil Telkur, MLA of Sedam, was allegedly blackmailed by a woman accusing him of having an affair with her and later cheating her. She claimed to have a child with the MLA and sought justice from the CM in a note on his social media account.

After the news spread on social media, Rajkumar Patil filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged a conspiracy to scuttle his political growth.