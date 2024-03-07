GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru: Police opens fire at rowdy, arrests him

March 07, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaggalipura police shot at the leg of a 27-year-old rowdy sheeter when he allegedly attacked a police constable in a bid to escape from custody, and arrested him.

The accused, identified as Girish N., was arrested in connection with an armed robbery case reported on March 1. Girish along with his associates barged into a farmhouse in Choodahalli in the outskirts of the city and attacked the inmates while they were partying late at night and robbed their valuables. The accused robbed mobile phones, gold, and cash. They later held the inmates hostage and demanded ₹2 lakh ransom. Sensing trouble, the victims raised alarm prompting the neighbours to come to their rescue, following which the accused escaped.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down Girish and arrested him on Wednesday. While being escorted to the scene of crime for mahazar, the accused allegedly attacked constable Barlingappa and tried to escape. A senior police officer warned him before opening fire at his leg.

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital and are said to be out of danger. Girish, an autorickshaw driver turned criminal having eight criminal cases pending against him, has been booked for assault and preventing a government servant from discharging his duties.

