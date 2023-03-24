Bengaluru police destroy seized drugs worth over ₹90 crore in the presence of Amit Shah

March 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

At a conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ here on Friday, the city police, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, destroyed 4,297.8 kg of drugs worth ₹90.8 crore seized from in and around the city over the last one year.

The drugs were destroyed at an incinerator at Dabaspete Industrial Area based on the directions of the Drug Disposal Committee. The police had recovered 4,110 kg of ganja, 11 kg of marijuana oil, 22 kg of hashish oil, 8 kg of opium, 5.5 kg of charas, 62.7 kg of MDMA powder, and 8,073 tablets of crystals, which were destroyed. Senior police officials and officials of the pollution control board were present.

‘Zero tolerance’

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government has adopted a zero tolerance attitude towards drug cases and stepped up vigil. Due to this, the police are cracking cases up to 5,000 a year and ensuring that peddlers and people involved in the cases are convicted, he said.

As Bengaluru has a close proximity with neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, there is a need for better coordination among the two states while tackling the drug menace, he added.