Bengaluru: Police conduct special drive across city, five habitual offenders arrested

December 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive launched to check various violations, the police conducted surprise inspections at wine shops, bars and restaurants, bakeries, tea stalls, and lodges in the city. The police were looking for violations like gambling, smoking in public places, and other irregularities.

The police caught five habitual offenders during the operation through M-CCTNS (Mobile-Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System). The police also questioned 247 habitual offenders and pinned down one rowdy-sheeter and recovered a weapon from him. They booked 3,000 cases under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

During search operations at a lodge in Basaveshwara Nagar, the police arrested a group of six men gambling and seized ₹56,400 from them. The special drive will continue to check violations and irregularities, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

