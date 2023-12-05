HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Police conduct special drive across city, five habitual offenders arrested

December 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive launched to check various violations, the police conducted surprise inspections at wine shops, bars and restaurants, bakeries, tea stalls, and lodges in the city. The police were looking for violations like gambling, smoking in public places, and other irregularities.

The police caught five habitual offenders during the operation through M-CCTNS (Mobile-Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System). The police also questioned 247 habitual offenders and pinned down one rowdy-sheeter and recovered a weapon from him. They booked 3,000 cases under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

During search operations at a lodge in Basaveshwara Nagar, the police arrested a group of six men gambling and seized ₹56,400 from them. The special drive will continue to check violations and irregularities, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.