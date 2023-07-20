Bengaluru police claims 4 live grenades recovered from the house of terror suspect, family alleges they were planted

July 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police, who claimed to have cracked a terror module that had procured arms and ammunition to carry out subversive activities in the city, recovered four live grenades from the Kodigehalli-residence of one of the arrested accused Jahid Tabrez. Police had recovered seven country-made pistols and 45 live bullets during the arrest of the five suspects.

Even as city police claimed that the recovery of live grenades from the house of one of the accused was an indication of the module’s capability to carry out blasts and were waiting for a “green signal” from their handlers, the family members of Mr. Tabrez has alleged the grenades were “planted” by the police.

“The grenades police have claimed to have seized from our house were not here. The police brought them, placed them here in our house, and claimed to have found them,” said Avez Tabarez, the elder brother of the accused. He claimed his brother was framed in a murder case in 2017 because of his friendship with Junaid and since then the police had been harassing the family. “My brother has cut off all contact with Junaid in the past few years. I was taking him to work with me at an aluminium factory. Despite this, police have again arrested him for his past association with Junaid,” he told media persons on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denying these allegations, a senior police official, part of the probe, said that the custodial interrogation of the accused led them to the cache of live grenades. The grenades have now been handed over to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madiwala for examination.

The official said that these grenades were part of the arms consignment arranged by the prime accused in the case of Junaid to be delivered to the group of five of his associates, arrested now. The recovery of walkie-talkie sets also indicates that the accused may have been planning an on-ground operation. These sets were probably meant to be used to communicate among themselves during the operation to go off the agencies’ radar. These sets have also been sent for examination to the FSL, Madiwala.

Hunt for more suspects

CCB Chief S. D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), who is leading the probe into the case said that more people were likely involved with the module and investigation was on to identify them. “We are presently on the lookout for the individual who supplied arms and ammunition for the module,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.