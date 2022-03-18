Bengaluru police arrest two from gang of inter-State burglars

The city police have nabbed two inter-State burglars, who would allegedly travel to Bengaluru from West Bengal by flight with the sole purpose of breaking into homes. After targeting a few houses, they would return to their hometowns.

The police uncovered their modus operandi after probing a series of burglaries in Banaswadi and surrounding areas in East Bengaluru. They zeroed in on a few suspects using CCTV footage from the crime scenes and further technical investigation led them to West Bengal.

The police arrested Haridas Barai, 37, and Partha Haldar, 32, from West Bengal, and recovered 745 grams of gold ornaments from them. Haridas Barai had earlier been arrested by the Delhi and Telangana police for house burglaries. When he got out on bail, he started targeting Bengaluru, investigations revealed.

“He used to come to the city by air, roam around looking for homes with unattended newspapers and milk packets during the day and target them at night,” the police said.

Senior police officers have appealed to residents to inform newspaper and milk vendors if they are out of station. Uncollected newspapers and parcels are a sign of empty or locked houses, making them targets for burglaries, they said.