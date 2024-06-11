Bengaluru police arrest Kannada actor Darshan in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, June 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor was arrested from his farm house in Mysuru and is being shifted to Bengaluru by the jurisdictional police. The murder was allegedly committed in Mysuru and the body was found in Kamakshipalya, a locality in Bengaluru.

The local police in Bengaluru was investigating the murder of one Renukaswamy, who originally belonged to Chitradurga. It had taken nine persons for questioning in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy when Darshan’s name was also mentioned following which the police took him into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is being said that Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered for online harassment of Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Darshan.

According to the police, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was called to the Mysuru farm house owned by Darshan, where the accused allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago.

Initial probe led the police to a missing person’s complaint registered in Chitradurga. During the course of the investigation, three persons surrendered claiming that they killed Renukaswamy due to financial issue. However, further investigation led them to Darshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As news of the arrest spread, policemen were posted around the actor’s residence at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons, S. Girish, DCP west division, said, “We have taken him (Darshan Thoogudeepa) into custody for the murder of one Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. The case has been registered at Kamakshipalya Police Station. Ten more people have been taken into custody and we are interrogating them. We cannot disclose any minute details at this juncture.”

More details awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.