Bengaluru police arrest daughter and her male friend for murdering mother over secret affair

Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old woman, Pavitra Suresh, and her 20-year-old male friend, Lovlish, in connection with the murder of Pavitra’s mother. The two allegedly attempted to cover up the crime by portraying it as an accidental death.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bommanahalli police, Pavitra and Lovlish, a car driver, were arrested for allegedly killing 46-year-old Jayalakshmi at her home in Hongasandra. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and Pavitra initially provided a false account of events to the police.

Pavitra had told authorities that her mother had slipped in the bathroom, causing her to fall unconscious. She further stated that after moving Jayalakshmi from the bathroom to a bed, her mother passed away a few hours later. Based on this version of events, police initially filed a case of unnatural death and sent Jayalakshmi’s body for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the postmortem report, which police got on Friday, contradicted Pavitra’s claims. The report revealed that Jayalakshmi had been smothered and later strangled, confirming foul play. Following this revelation, police took Pavitra in for questioning, where she admitted to conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her mother.

During the investigation, Lovlish was also detained, and it was uncovered that the couple had allegedly plotted the murder after Jayalakshmi discovered their secret relationship. Jayalakshmi had confronted her daughter about the affair, but Pavitra continued the relationship despite her mother’s warnings. Feeling threatened by her mother’s disapproval, Pavitra, and Lovlish decided to murder her.

The police official said that Pavitra, had been married for 11 years and lived with her husband and two children, managed a provision store near her mother’s house. Lovlish, who rented a room from Jayalakshmi, frequently visited the store, where he developed a relationship with Pavitra over the past year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.