Bengaluru police arrest 14 people involved in murder of rowdy sheeter

August 07, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Four special police teams of the southeast division arrested 14 people who were allegedly involved in the brutal murder of Siddapura rowdy sheeter Mahesh N. at Hosa road junction minutes after he was released from prison.

The assailants, according to C.K. Baba, DCP, southeast division, are part of a rival gang belonging to gangster Wilson Garden Naga. They intercepted the car Mahesh was travelling in and attacked him at the busy junction on Friday night. Mahesh tried to escape, but the accused chased him and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot on two bikes.

The special teams tracked down the accused to Tamil Nadu. The accused gang had a rivalry with Mahesh, who had killed many of their associates, the police said.

Mahesh, who had over 11 criminal cases pending against him, had jumped bail and was arrested by police in June this year. There are more people involved in the murder and efforts are on track them down, Mr. Baba said.

