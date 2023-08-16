Bengaluru North University: 800 third semester Business Statistics students secure 0 marks

August 16, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Around 800 students have secured zero marks and 8,000 students have failed in the Business Statistics exam of the third semester of B.Com in Bengaluru North University.

The results were announced last week and it is said that this is the first time in Bengaluru North University that such a large number of students have failed in a single subject. Out of 12,000 students who wrote the exam, only 4,000 have passed.

After the trifurcation of Bangalore University, the Bengaluru North University has been functioning as an independent university since 2017-18 academic year at Kolar. A total of 262 degree colleges, including those in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chickballapur, come under the university.

The university conducted the 1st, 3rd and 5th undergraduate (UG) courses examinations in April/May 2023 and it announced the results last week.

Most students of Business Statistics expressed shock at the result. “In the 1st and 2nd semesters, I secured good marks in the subject. It is really shocking that I have scored so less in the 3rd semester. Even rank students have scored very less in this subject. All this is because of the poor evaluation system,” said one of the students.

Another student said Business Statistics is a high scoring subject wherein many students score out of out marks. “But this year, it is really shocking that 800 students have scored zero marks and the highest number of students have failed. When we asked about this injustice in the college, they pointed fingers at the university and the evaluators. We staged a protest in front of the university head office for justice. We have also given August 18 as the deadline to rectify the error,” said the student.

According to the internal sources of the university, many colleges have missed entering the internal marks of the students in the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal.

Niranajana Vanalli, Vice Chancellor of the University, told The Hindu that the varsity was conducting the semester examination according to the rules and regulations of the National Education Policy (NEP), which uses the 40:60 marks ratio. “Internal assessment will be conducted for 40 marks in the college level and written exam will be conducted for the other 60 marks. The colleges should give the internal marks to the students on the basis of assignment and other activities and should enter the marks in the UUCMS portal. Most colleges give out of out internal marks to the students,” he said.

“Most of the colleges have missed entering the internal marks in the UUCMS portal. We ordered an inquiry in this regard and action will be taken against them. Due to some technical reasons, some internal marks have not appeared. Also, we introduced Business Statistics for the first time in our university and most of the private colleges taught the subject effectively. But a majority of the government colleges have failed to do so. This could also be a reason for the poor results. We will sort out this problem in another two or three days,” he said.

