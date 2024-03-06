Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s driverless train to undergo 37 tests lasting four months

March 06, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first set of prototype six coach metro trains, which arrived at Hebbagodi metro depot from China on February 14, is now undergoing multiple tests, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

“Being a new rolling stock, multiple tests need to be conducted. Coaches have been assembled before moving to the test track for static and electrical circuits testing. Later, it will be moved to mainline testing,” said BMRCL officials.

Explaining about the tests, Jithendra Jha, project manager, Rolling Stock, BMRCL, said that there are a wide range of about 37 tests which may take four months, followed by system integration with signaling system, telecommunications system, power supply system etc., tests for 45 days. “The statutory safety tests shall include Oscillation Trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Based on the recommendations of RDSO and CMRS, approval of Railway Board to be obtained for introducing the trains for revenue service,” he added.

This train is equipped with state-of-the art technology such as Unattended Train Operations (UTO), Enhanced Supervision Capability from Operations Control Centre(OCC), Track Monitoring System, Hot Axle Detection System, Obstacle and Derailment Detection System etc. Apart from this, the coaches have electric signages above the doors to showcase routes, advertisements, notices, information etc. “Besides, Prototype Train for CBTC, one more prototype train with DTG Signalling is being supplied by CRRC, China. Balance 34 train sets (14 CBTC & 20 DTG) are manufactured in India at Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. in West Bengal,” Mr. Jha said.

The BMRCL will introduce these trains as a part of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) System, commonly known as ‘Driverless Technology’. It will also reduce the headway to the extent of 90 seconds from the existing two-and-a-half minutes. Although trains are compatible for driverless operation, the BMRCL will deploy loco pilots to operate the train initially.

The 18.82-km-long under-construction metro line connects RV Road with Bommasandra. It is a fully elevated metro route with 16 stations. It connects with the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro at RV Road Station and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station. This line has a metro-cum-road flyover from Ragi Gudda to Central Silk Board for a distance of 3.13 km built to decongest Central Silk Board Junction. It consists of five Loops and Ramps, which is an extension of the double-decker flyover towards KR Pura and Hosur road which are in advanced stages of construction.

The Jayadeva metro station is an interchange station built to integrate Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra) Reach 5 line and the Pink Line Reach 6 (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) consisting of Bannerghatta Road underpass, Mareanahalli Road at ground level, Raggigudda-CSB Road flyover, Metro Concourse level, Reach 5 platform-Yellow line (RV Road to Bommasandra), Reach 6 platform - Pink line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara)

“The Yellow Line aims to boost connectivity to areas that are home to big companies like Infosys and Biocon and South Bengaluru. It will ease the daily struggles of metro commuters by a substantial amount. It will also increase the overall metro connectivity in the city to facilitate easy and efficient commute. With the commissioning of this line, it will significantly impact the lives of Bengaluru metro commuters with a comforting experience and efficient service. Bengaluru Metro will become second in the country to have driverless metros,” a release by BMRCL stated.

