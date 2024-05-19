GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru Namma Metro services disrupted for emergency maintenance on MG Road on Sunday morning

The disruption began around 6:50 a.m. and normal services resumed at 7:50 a.m. 

Published - May 19, 2024 04:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Namma Metro train services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Indiranagar were unavailable for an hour on Sunday morning, May 19 due to emergency track maintenance near MG Road, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The disruption began around 6:50 a.m. and normal services resumed at 7:50 a.m. Several commuters faced inconvenience due to the unexpected halt. Prasanna Kumar, a regular metro user, said, “I rely on the metro to get to work on my day shift on Sundays too. The disruption caused a delay, but thankfully, there wasn’t much crowding as it was a Sunday.”

Another commuter, Ananya Rao,from Indiranagar said, “I had to reach Kengeri bus stop on Mysuru road to catch a bus to Mysuru. The unannounced delay was frustrating.”

Despite the disruption, metro services in all other sections started as scheduled from 7:00 a.m. Meanwhile, the BMRCL officials apologized for the inconvenience to commuters on social media as well as in the metro and said that the maintenance work was crucial for ensuring passenger safety.

