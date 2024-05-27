Bengaluru-Mysuru highway struggles to enforce ban on two-wheelers and three-wheelers

It’s been nearly a year since the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) banned two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadricycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway. Despite the ban, two-wheelers and three-wheelers continue to be seen on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other vehicle users complain that the police or highway patrolling vehicles are not catching or monitoring them to prevent them from entering the highway, posing a risk to the others.

Vijay Kumar, a regular highway commuter from Bengaluru on the highway who travels to Mysuru, said he’s been observing prohibited vehicles on the road almost daily. “In the early mornings, autos are noticed on the highway, especially till Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in Ramanagara. These autos often use the flyover after the NICE road, primarily during the early hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This poses a significant risk for four-wheelers and other large vehicles because the presence of slow-moving autos on the highway could result in major accidents. NHAI needs to ensure that such vehicles are penalized and monitored to prevent them from entering the main carriageway,” he added.

On August 1, 2023, NHAI issued a notification banning the movement of certain vehicles on the highway stating: “The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles, example: two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers), due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials, and compromises road safety aspects.”

Santosh Nanjappa, who frequently travels on the highway to Mysuru and Kodagu, observed numerous bikers using the highway. “I was under the impression that they’re not allowed at all. I’m puzzled about how they manage to enter and bypass the toll. Moreover, these bikers often disregard the designated lanes, occupying the middle and right lanes meant for faster vehicles. This negligence could lead to significant accidents along the stretch if the police or NHAI doesn’t intervene.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the initial enforcement of the rule prohibiting two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the stretch, police officials were stationed at entry and exit points to prevent illegal entry of such vehicles and impose penalties. However, commuters now complain that there’s no longer any monitoring, including by highway patrol vehicles.

Roshan Mathew, who commutes regularly between Bengaluru and Mysuru, recalled witnessing numerous NHAI and police personnel during the initial days last year, diverting slow-moving vehicles to the service road and penalizing violators. However, he noted a lack of action by the authorities recently.

A police officer stationed in a highway patrol vehicle near Anchepalya, where the highway begins, told The Hindu, “We’ve been monitoring slow-moving vehicles and ensuring they don’t enter the main carriageway. If any slow-moving vehicle attempts to enter the highway, we levy a fine of ₹500. We’ve also installed signage warning such vehicles not to enter the highway.”

NHAI officials said that they’ve deployed Artificial Intelligence-powered traffic enforcement cameras at strategic points along both the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru sections of the highway. An official said, “Dedicated cameras are positioned at regular intervals along the highway, enhancing surveillance to identify various violations, including slow-moving vehicles entering the main carriageway.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.