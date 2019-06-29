Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project likely to be completed by 2020

The ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project will be completed by 2020, said Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna.

Addressing the presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Revanna said the work to convert the highway is in progress and efforts will be made to complete the project by December next year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been upgrading the highway into 10 lanes (six-lane main carriage way and two-lane service road on each side) and land acquisition has been completed in most of the places along the highway.

The State government has instructed Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushree to take measures to complete the land acquisition process in the remaining places, said the Minster.

Compensation

According to him, nearly 50% of the people who lost their lands for the project have already collected compensation and the remaining would collect it shortly. Measures will be initiated to curb irregularities pertaining to the compensation, Mr. Revanna said.

He warned the officials against demanding bribe from farmers while issuing compensation cheques.

The proposed highway will have bypass roads at Bidadi, Ramanagaram-Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna. Mandya town may get an elevated corridor as there are discussions at the department level, he said.

200 saplings

Reacting to a question, he said the agencies concerned would plant 200 saplings a kilometre on either sides of the highway to compensate the axing of trees for the ongoing works. The coalition government has already undertaken various development works worth around ₹1,000 crore, he said.