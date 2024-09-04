The number of deaths due to accidents on the Bengaluru – Mysuru access controlled highway has drastically come down, according to the data provided by the police department. In August, there were two deaths on the highway.

The data showed that, between January to August, in 2023, there were 147 deaths on the highway while the figure is 50 in 2024. In January 2024, there were 12 deaths, and the numbers have reduced since then, and have not touched double digits.

The police attributed this to several measures, including sectional speed detection systems, hybrid enforcement and registering of FIRs in case of severe violations.

Measures taken by police to reduce accidents on Bengaluru – Mysuru highway

Sectional speed detection via Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras

Hybrid enforcements

More than 410 FIRs against vehicles that cross speed of 130 km/hour

51 FIRs for driving in wrong direction

1.2 lakh overspeeding cases booked in August

“While Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are used for spot speed detection across the world, we have newly used it for sectional speed detection to assess the speed all along the highway, and we are taking count of violations. Along with generating e-challans, we are imposing fines in real time near toll gates, and at entry and exit points. Our policemen have tabs, which get alerts when a vehicle which has committed a violation approaches,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka, Alok Kumar told The Hindu.

In August 2024, more than 410 FIRs have been registered against those who drive at over 130 kilometres per hour, and 51 FIRs have been registered for driving in the wrong direction.

The police booked over 1.2 lakh cases of speeding, including 89,200 cases of sectional speeding between August 1 and August 26. Mr. Kumar pointed out that small vehicles, which overspeed, often end up hitting the median or crossing the median as they wobble when the speed increases.

Number of deaths on Bengaluru – Mysuru highway in 2023 and 2024

Month 2023 2024 January 14 12 February 17 6 March 20 9 April 20 3 May 29 3 June 27 9 July 10 6 August 10 2 Total 147 50

“We book vehicles for speeding (over 130 km/hour) and reckless driving, and impound their licenses. We are also recommending suspension of licenses. Moreover, such violators also receive a telephonic call from the police station along with e-challans asking them to appear before the police. This has definitely created some impact. The number of vehicles driving at high speed has reduced,” Mr. Kumar explained.

Challenges persist

Despite these measures, several challenges persist on the ground, which if tackled could help bring down the deaths on the highway to zero.

Mr. Kumar said, “The biggest challenge is that there are multiple entry and exit points to the highway. We have requested National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to man these points as sometimes two wheelers come on to the highway if they do not spot a policeman.

“There are several villages on either side of the highway. This leads to pedestrians having to cross the highway to get to schools or workplaces on the opposite side, which has resulted in pedestrian deaths.”

To prevent this and facilitate better movement between two sides of the villages, the police have requested NHAI to construct vehicular underpasses and foot over bridges (FOB) wherever required on the highway.

“We want to reduce accidents. At the same time, we want to let vehicles move at a feasible speed on the highway. Once the NHAI constructions are put in place, we will think of increasing the speed limit to 120 kilometres per hour,” Mr. Kumar said.