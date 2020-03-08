Karnataka

Bengaluru-Mysuru flight develops snag

An Alliance Air flight from Bengaluru to Mysuru developed a technical snag following which the aircraft returned to Bengaluru without landing at Mysuru, on Sunday.

Officials at the Mysuru sirport did not elaborate on the nature of the technical snag but said that the flight did a turn around and returned to Bengaluru at around 3.30 p.m.

The same flight was scheduled to fly from Mysuru to Goa. Consequent to the delay and uncertainty in the arrival of the flight many passengers at Mysuru airport waiting for the Alliance Air flight to Goa, cancelled their tickets. Sources said full refund was offered to the passengers.

