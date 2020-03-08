Bengaluru-Mysuru flight develops snag

An Alliance Air flight from Bengaluru to Mysuru developed a technical snag following which the aircraft returned to Bengaluru without landing at Mysuru, on Sunday.
Officials at the Mysuru sirport did not elaborate on the nature of the technical snag but said that the flight did a turn around and returned to Bengaluru at around 3.30 p.m.
The same flight was scheduled to fly from Mysuru to Goa. Consequent to the delay and uncertainty in the arrival of the flight many passengers at Mysuru airport waiting for the Alliance Air flight to Goa, cancelled their tickets. Sources said full refund was offered to the passengers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.