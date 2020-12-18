Bengaluru, Mysuru firms vie for CII HR awards

The CII Mysuru HR panel organised the 2nd edition of the HR Excellence Award-2020 event online. Companies from Bengaluru and Mysuru took part in this first-ever virtual competition.
The competition was a platform to showcase the best and innovative HR practices that push business growth and human development. HR practitioners and HR professionals from Mysuru and Bengaluru benefited from the competition which was conducted recently, a CII press release said on Friday.
M/s L and T Technology Services from Mysuru was adjudged winner of CII HR Excellence Award 2020, Volvo India Pvt. Ltd. from Bengaluru was first runner-up, and Wuerth India Pvt. Ltd. was 2nd runner-up.
Corporate Technology and Engineering Academy, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd., and Ascent Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. bagged Special jury awards.
The jury
Amit Kumar, chairman, CII Mysuru, and Pavan Ranga, vice-chairman of CII Mysuru, addressed and inaugurated the competition. G.R. Ramanath, former chairman of NIPM, Karnataka chapter; Ashoka Thammayya, HR head, Schneider Electric; and Prakash Nair, Dean, MYRA College of Business, Mysuru, were the jurors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath