Bengaluru, Mysuru firms vie for CII HR awards

The CII Mysuru HR panel organised the 2nd edition of the HR Excellence Award-2020 event online. Companies from Bengaluru and Mysuru took part in this first-ever virtual competition.

The competition was a platform to showcase the best and innovative HR practices that push business growth and human development. HR practitioners and HR professionals from Mysuru and Bengaluru benefited from the competition which was conducted recently, a CII press release said on Friday.

M/s L and T Technology Services from Mysuru was adjudged winner of CII HR Excellence Award 2020, Volvo India Pvt. Ltd. from Bengaluru was first runner-up, and Wuerth India Pvt. Ltd. was 2nd runner-up.

Corporate Technology and Engineering Academy, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd., and Ascent Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. bagged Special jury awards.

The jury

Amit Kumar, chairman, CII Mysuru, and Pavan Ranga, vice-chairman of CII Mysuru, addressed and inaugurated the competition. G.R. Ramanath, former chairman of NIPM, Karnataka chapter; Ashoka Thammayya, HR head, Schneider Electric; and Prakash Nair, Dean, MYRA College of Business, Mysuru, were the jurors.