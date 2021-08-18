Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Six bypasses to be ready by 2022

They are expected to reduce commute time between the two cities by at least 45 minutes

Six bypasses along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is under construction, are expected to be completed by January 2022.

The six bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna are expected to provide immediate benefits by reducing commute time between the two cities by at least 45 minutes.

The bypass at Bidadi will be 7 km while the one between Ramanagaram and Channapatna is 22.35 km. The Maddur bypass will be 4.45 km, the one at Mandya is 10.04 km and the Srirangapatana bypass will be 8.19 km in length.

The elevated stretch between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta is 4.42 km, and between Nidaghatta and Mysuru is 3.65 km.

The project has been taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹8,066 crore, and is set to be fully functional by September 2022, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

He told mediapersons in Mysuru on August 18 that the project was making brisk progress and will be completed about 3 months ahead of time, and reduce the commuting time between the two cities to 90 minutes or less from nearly 3 hours at present. Service roads for the bypasses will be taken up soon after completion of the carriageway, he added.

Mr.Simha, who made a presentation on the work status along the nearly 118-km stretch, said the expressway will trigger growth and boom in Mysuru similar to what Pune witnessed on completion of the Mumbai-Pune highway.

The six-lane access controlled highway will have service roads on either side for the entire stretch of nearly 118 km.

The entire stretch will have 9 major bridges, 44 minor bridges, 4 rail over bridge, 28 vehicular underpasses, 8 vehicular overpass, 13 light vehicle underpass, 13 pedestrian underpass and two rest areas.

Mr. Simha said there is lot of lobbying by owners of hotels and restaurant along the route for provision of exit and entry points in more places. But the government will not succumb to such pressure as the purpose of the expressway will be lost.

On the physical progress of the project, Mr. Simha said 81% of the work under Package 1 has been completed and 72% has been completed under Package 2.