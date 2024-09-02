GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru MPs hop onto Namma Metro to understand peak hour woes

Published - September 02, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru MPs Tejaswi Surya and P.C. Mohan talking to passengers on Namma Metro in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru MPs Tejaswi Surya and P.C. Mohan talking to passengers on Namma Metro in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Increased Namma Metro frequency during peak hours, installation of safety gates in all the new metro stations, and need for enhanced last-mile connectivity were among the few measures suggested by Bengaluru Central MP P. C. Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials on Monday.

The duo rode the purple line of the metro in the evening from K.R. Pura to Majestic to understand the issues faced by commuters during peak hours. They then met Maheshwar Rao M., Managing Director, BMRCL, to submit their recommendations.

“There is a need for higher frequency (of metro) in peak hours. The arrival of trains, which BMRCL had ordered, was delayed due to various reasons. But within nine months, we will get 21 sets of new trains and each set will consist of six trains. The ridership will increase by 40% when this happens,” Mr. Mohan told The Hindu.

He added that the officials had been directed to install safety gates in all new metro stations in the wake of recent incidents, while also installing them in Majestic where there was crowding. He suggested deploying more security guards on platforms to control the crowds during peak hours.

Enhancement of seating options on platforms, introduction of monthly metro passes, and allowing full-sized bicycles on metros were some of the other measures suggested by the two MPs.

BMRCL opens additional entrance in Majestic

The BMRCL on Monday opened an additional entrance in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at Majestic for the convenience of passengers who switch from green line to purple line.

While appreciating the new facility, commuters demanded that signage should be put up more clearly in the interchange station. Some of them even flagged the issue to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who in turn directed officials to take care of it.

