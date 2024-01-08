Bengaluru Metro to take safety measures following incidents, plans installation of railings and platform screen doors

January 08, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following three recent incidents of people accessing the electrified metro tracks, with one reported suicide attempt, Namma metro authorities are planning to install steel hand railings along the platforms at all stations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will introduce platform screen doors (PSD) in the few upcoming metro stations. The initial implementation of PSD will take place at Konappana Agrahara in Electronics City, making it the first station in the city to feature this technology. This station, funded by Infosys Foundation, is part of the R.V. Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line, expected to become operational this year.

“Ensuring the safety of passengers and preventing incidents of people entering the tracks, which can lead to significant disruptions in metro operations, is a pressing concern. Our strategy involves installing steel hand railings along the platforms of busy stations, specifically positioned at the platform edges where train doors open. Commencing from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Station, we aim to implement these hand railings,” a senior BMRCL official said.

At present, BMRCL has issued tenders for the installation of PSD in the underground corridor (Reach-6) of Phase-2. PSD serves to mitigate potential incidents like individuals falling onto the tracks, leaning over platform edges, or straying beyond designated platform areas. Notably, other metros in India, such as those in Delhi and Chennai, have already adopted PSD.

Currently, BMRCL relies on guards near metro platforms to monitor individuals approaching the tracks or attempting to jump onto them, as well as to manage crowds by making them stand in queues. However, the absence of PSD still poses potential dangers.

On January 5, a male commuter jumped in front of a train at Jalahalli metro station at 7.12 p.m. He sustained injuries and was shifted to a private hospital. This incident resulted in disruptions in the Green Line operations until 8 p.m.