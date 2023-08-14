HamberMenu
Bengaluru Metro to issue paper tickets from Lalbagh Station for Independence day flower show

The return journey paper ticket for travel from Lalbagh metro station to any other metro station from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. shall be flat ₹30 

August 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru:

In view of the horticulture flower show at Lalbagh, Bengaluru Metro will issue return journey paper tickets from the Lalbagh metro station on August 15, Tuesday

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday stated that the return journey paper ticket for travel from Lalbagh metro station to any other metro station from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. shall be flat ₹30 and valid for the day of purchase only. “Paper tickets are available for sale at all the metro stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Lalbagh station upto 8 p.m.,” release added.

The BMRCL has further stated that the passengers are required to produce the paper tickets for the entry at AFC gates of Lalbagh metro station and submit the same at the destination station.

