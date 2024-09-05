ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru: Members of FIRE meet Chief Minister

Published - September 05, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after members of the Film Industry For Rights and Equality (FIRE) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding that the Karnataka government form a panel headed by a retired judge to report on issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry, some members from the film fraternity met Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Actors Sruthi Hariharan, Chetan Ahimsa, and Neethu Shetty were among the members of FIRE who met the Chief Minister to talk about the need for a committee to help create a safe work environment for female artists. Mr. Siddaramaiah is reported to have promised the artists that he will hold a discussion on the issue soon.

