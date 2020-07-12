Bengaluru may see extension of lockdown if things do not improve

Bengaluru

12 July 2020 22:47 IST

CM holding a meeting today to review the situation in high-incidence districts

The State government that had been firm on not imposing a lockdown again after it was lifted in June, seems to now have an open mind on the matter, with the exponential rise in number of COVID-19 cases reported from the State, especially from Bengaluru.

With a one-week lockdown already announced in Bengaluru, from July 14 night to July 22 morning, senior government functionaries are not ruling out its extension in the city.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok briefing presspersons after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the city, which was chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday, said: “As of now the lockdown is for one week. The aim is to check the speed of the spread of the virus in the city. We will review the situation a few days into the lockdown and get a report from experts as well. We shall inform the public two days prior to the conclusion of the lockdown if there will be an extension”.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the State government is also open about imposing a lockdown in other districts that have been severely hit by rising cases of COVID-19, if need be, sources said. When quizzed over the issue, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons on Sunday that a decision on the matter will be taken soon, probably after the Chief Minister’s review meeting on the situation in districts on Monday.

Mr. Yediyurappa will hold a district-wise review of the situation in some of the high- incidence districts, such as Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Raichur, Gadag, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru Urban and Rural on Monday morning.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday suggested that the lockdown should be imposed in other districts hit by the virus, and also said there should be a bar on inter-district movement of vehicles, exempting essential goods.

Mr. Kumaraswamy has also urged the government to enforce lockdown in Ramanagaram district too as it is also posing a health risk owing to its proximity to Bengaluru

Sources in the government said they were indeed considering a ban on inter-district travel. Mr. Ashok appealed to the residents of Bengaluru to travel out of the city, if necessary, on Monday and Tuesday itself, and not ask for exemptions and travel passes during the lockdown, indicating that an inter-district travel ban, at least from those areas under lockdown, may be in the offing.