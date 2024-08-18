136 more intersections in Bengaluru may get AI-enhanced adaptive signals by 2025

The State government is all set to introduce adaptive traffic control systems at 136 more traffic signals in Bengaluru by 2025. Currently, this technology has been implemented at 23 traffic signals.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), in collaboration with Bengaluru Traffic Police, is working on a project to improve traffic management and reduce congestion in the city significantly. The pilot project taken up at 23 traffic intersections has been successful and several motorists have also welcomed how the technology has reduced travel times and made traffic management more data-driven and efficient.

During rush hour

“This new traffic system should greatly improve conditions during rush hour,” said Roshan Lobo, a regular commuter. “I’m eager to see these smart signals implemented at more junctions soon. I’ve noticed the VAC signals in Jayanagar and find them very effective, especially with the pedestrian timings, which are quite helpful for crossing the road,” he added.

Kanchan Rao, another motorist, shared a similar view. “It’s encouraging to see technology being leveraged to address our traffic issues. Expanding these advanced signals to more intersections would definitely help reduce congestion throughout the city.”

In light of this, the State government has now decided to expand the project to 136 more traffic signals in the city.

To date, 23 intersections in the southern and western parts of Bengaluru have been equipped with these cutting-edge systems. “Currently, 23 of these signals are operating in Vehicle Actuated Controlled (VAC) mode while we are in the process of testing the adaptive traffic control system (ATC) mode,” the official noted. VAC mode adjusts signal timings in response to real-time vehicle detection, while ATC mode improves traffic flow by dynamically coordinating multiple signals for greater efficiency.

When it began

The implementation of this technology began with a proposal in 2014, with the groundwork officially starting in July 2021. This project, initially conceptualised by DULT, is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It incorporates the Japanese MODERATO Adaptive Signal Control Technology (ASCT).

The ASCT system features several advanced elements, including automatic traffic counters, vehicle movement classifiers, and queue-length monitors at key junctions. “Our central control software, MODERATO, is crucial for the real-time optimization of signal phases and timings,” said the DULT official. This system is designed to adapt to varying traffic conditions, thereby improving the overall traffic flow and reducing congestion.

