‘Bengaluru may be source of dengue cases in Mysuru’

Is Bengaluru the source of dengue infection in a few positive cases reported in Mysuru since June?

Sources in the Health Department here say the patients in about 50% of confirmed cases here hailed from Mysuru but were employed or pursuing their studies in Bengaluru. “They contracted the fever in the capital but the infection as dengue was confirmed in Mysuru,” they added.

“After falling sick, the patients returned to their homes here and underwent the mandatory tests. The lab reports confirmed dengue and they are accordingly being treated,” said Mysuru District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer S. Chidambar.

He told The Hindu that health authorities in Bengaluru had been alerted about the cases and were suggested to take containment measures. “We have sent a report in this connection to Bengaluru with details, including the addresses, of those who tested positive, for necessary control measures,” he added.

Dr. Chidambar said Mysuru reported zero dengue cases from January to May but the cases re-emerged after a long break since June with the onset of monsoon. Out of 350 fever cases since January 22 tested positive for dengue.